Anyswap Reaches One Day Volume of $23.26 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $204.85 million and $23.26 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $10.99 or 0.00027829 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.35 or 0.06609836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,427.00 or 0.99835701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00042162 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

