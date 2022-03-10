APA (APA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

APA (NASDAQ: APA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $59.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $38.00.

1/25/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $36.00 to $38.00.

1/12/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,953,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

Get APA Co alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in APA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in APA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in APA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in APA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in APA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.