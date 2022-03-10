Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $208.47

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 208.47 ($2.73) and traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.86). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.73), with a volume of 1,425,748 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 208.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.36 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $5.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

