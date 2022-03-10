Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,979 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Apollo Global Management worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,611,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,155,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter.

APO stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

