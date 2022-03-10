Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Apollo Global Management worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 69.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Several research firms recently commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

