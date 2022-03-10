Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is ProVise Management Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in Apple by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 254,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 219,891 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 324,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 56,239 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,777,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 60,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.76. 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,272,376. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

