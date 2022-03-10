Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,239 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Apple by 35.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,181,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $712,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3,764.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

AAPL stock traded down $4.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,272,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

