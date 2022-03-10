Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.9% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Apple by 133.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 22.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,388,991,000 after buying an additional 5,680,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.97. 3,792,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,272,376. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.