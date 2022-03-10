Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.0% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 22,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after acquiring an additional 64,426 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,917,000. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Apple by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Apple by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 254,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 219,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $5.89 on Thursday, hitting $157.06. 3,240,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,272,376. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

