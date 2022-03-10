Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,923 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $13,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIT. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.