Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,856 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.11% of Applied Materials worth $148,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Applied Materials by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.97. 5,601,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,065,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

