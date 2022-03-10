Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.77 million.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 94.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.