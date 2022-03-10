Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.77 million.
NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $9.25.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
