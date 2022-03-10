Apyx Medical (APYX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Apyx Medical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Apyx Medical stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.00. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $17.50.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apyx Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
