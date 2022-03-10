ArbitrageCT Market Capitalization Achieves $80,816.23 (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One ArbitrageCT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArbitrageCT has a market cap of $80,816.23 and approximately $283.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00033505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00104261 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Coin Profile

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) is a coin. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 coins and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 coins. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com . The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arbitrage Crypto Trader is a platform for automatic trading on two exchanges at the same time, uniting all the largest trading exchanges in the world in order to provide arbitrage opportunities. “

ArbitrageCT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

