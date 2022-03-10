ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.44

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.12. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 112,544 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 261,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

