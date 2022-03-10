Arcadia Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 17,848 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,337% compared to the average daily volume of 240 call options.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
Shares of RKDA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 899,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,478. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.47.
About Arcadia Biosciences (Get Rating)
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.
