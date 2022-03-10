Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 525,133 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

