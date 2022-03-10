Archaea Energy (LFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:LFG opened at $18.54 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

LFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after acquiring an additional 440,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.