Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$7.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.08.

NYSE:ADM traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

