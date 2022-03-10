argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of argenx worth $15,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in argenx by 364.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 21.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of argenx by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $277.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.08. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $356.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.33.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

