Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.42.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth $19,168,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after acquiring an additional 297,961 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

ARGO opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

