Argon (ARGON) 1-Day Volume Hits $101,290.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Argon has a total market cap of $515,841.58 and approximately $101,290.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Argon has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.61 or 0.06579553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,116.10 or 0.99808335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041905 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,137,915 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.