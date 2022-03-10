Aries Wealth Management Acquires 24,564 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,564 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,597. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.