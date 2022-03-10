Aries Wealth Management Acquires 25,450 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 604.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.23. The company had a trading volume of 119,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.71 and a 200 day moving average of $235.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

