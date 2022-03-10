Aries Wealth Management Acquires 35,491 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 550.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.59. 26,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,649. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.96 and a 52-week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

