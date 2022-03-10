Aries Wealth Management Acquires 36,922 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 591.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,922 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,743,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,269,000 after purchasing an additional 822,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $171.06. The company had a trading volume of 224,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

