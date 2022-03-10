Aries Wealth Management Acquires 5,703 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 611.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $694.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,264. The company has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $802.21 and a 200 day moving average of $872.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.25.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

