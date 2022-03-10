Aries Wealth Management Acquires 88,214 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 664.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,214 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VEU traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 264,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,148. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

