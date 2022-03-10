Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 611.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 38,122 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of 3M by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after acquiring an additional 574,988 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,941,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,560,000 after purchasing an additional 373,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

MMM stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.42. 62,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,753. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.60 and its 200 day moving average is $174.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.