Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 573.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.12. 110,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,133. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.75. The company has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.46 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

