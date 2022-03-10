Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 655.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,523 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.85. The stock had a trading volume of 311,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,209,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.35. The company has a market capitalization of $241.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $199.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

