Aries Wealth Management Buys 214,356 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 573.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aries Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $56,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,670. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

