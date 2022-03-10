Aries Wealth Management Buys 95,074 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 612.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,074 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,243. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

