Aries Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 606.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,486 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after buying an additional 308,383 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,129,000 after acquiring an additional 318,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 158,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

