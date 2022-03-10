Aries Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 603.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,979,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $73.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,597 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66.

