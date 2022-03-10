Aries Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 619.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,721 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 405,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,329,000 after buying an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046,443. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

