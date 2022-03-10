Aries Wealth Management Has $11.03 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 604.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,308 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.97. 115,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.40. The company has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $208.24 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.