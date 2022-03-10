Aries Wealth Management Has $14.36 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 617.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $216,871,000 after acquiring an additional 104,801 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $528.52. 57,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $317.32 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $516.57 and a 200-day moving average of $502.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

