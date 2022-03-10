Aries Wealth Management Has $6.12 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 664.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.86. 247,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,424. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.65.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

