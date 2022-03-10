Aries Wealth Management Has $8 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 635.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 79,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,792. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.47 and a 52-week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 53.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

