Aries Wealth Management Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 569.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after buying an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $46.43. 1,173,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,871,548. The stock has a market cap of $189.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.