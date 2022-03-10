Aries Wealth Management Purchases 217,803 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 844.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $78.82. The company had a trading volume of 98,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,451. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.94 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

