Aries Wealth Management Purchases 309,504 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 576.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,504 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,409 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 395.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $85.20. 1,659,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,483,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.