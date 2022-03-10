Aries Wealth Management Purchases 309,504 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 576.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,504 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,409 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 395.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.78.
Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
