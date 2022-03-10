Aries Wealth Management Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 618.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,340 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,925 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,989,163. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,624,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.