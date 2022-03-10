Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $11,985,000.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $11,985,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $11,574,000.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $11,851,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.91. 1,619,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,836. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

