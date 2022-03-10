Ark Market Cap Achieves $114.26 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $114.26 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,622,673 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

