ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU) Stock Price Down 1.8%

ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $15.08. 6,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 20,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ARK Transparency ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ARK Transparency ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARK Transparency ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000.
