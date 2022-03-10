Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 11,559 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 602,658 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,547,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,938,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after acquiring an additional 111,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,580. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.17 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.