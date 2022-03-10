Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 5,075 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,828 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,014,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690,450. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.80. The company has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.