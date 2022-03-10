Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 795 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in 3M by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 92.3% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,767. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.92 and its 200-day moving average is $174.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

